Ramona Juneau Rabalais, age 82, of Ball

Ramona Juneau Rabalais

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Ramona Juneau Rabalais will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. in the St.Mary Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport. Burial will follow in St. Mary #2 Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and from 8 a.m. Wednesday morning until service time in Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport.

Ms. Rabalais, 82, resident of Ball, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017 in Rapides Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 2, 1934.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oby Nelson Juneau, Sr.; son, Oby Nelson Juneau, Jr.; adopted son, Joseph Paul Odom; and parents, Lionel and Angie (Guillory) Rabalais.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Robbie (Paula) Juneau of Hammond and Donald Juneau of Pollock; brother Huron Rabalais of Avondale; sisters, Helen Mott of Colfax, and Evelyn Dixon of Cottonport; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.