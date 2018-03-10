Randall Lane Fuqua, age 55, of Alexandria

Randall Lane Fuqua

EFFIE - Funeral services for Mr. Randall Lane Fuqua will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Brother RC Hammock and Brother Mike Wilkinson officiating. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Mr. Fuqua, age 55, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, March 9, 2018 at his residence. Born on January 16, 1963, he was a respiratory therapist at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Lee Fuqua; paternal grandparents, Earl and Louise Fuqua; maternal grandparents, Bernie and Arnez Guillory and his aunt, Becky Guillory Luneau. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 26 years, Pam Fite Fuqua of Alexandria; mother, Herbie Jo Fuqua of Effie: one brother, Rickey (Gayla) Fuqua of Effie; one sister, Sheila Fuqua (Shane) Hilton of Alexandria; one niece, Jessica; three nephews, Kyle, Hunter, and Slade; and two great nieces, Josie and River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.