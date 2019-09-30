Ray P. Lambert, 87, of Hessmer went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hessmer Nursing Home.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey L. Lambert; parents, Aurther Lambert and Melanie Bordelon Lambert; two brothers, Henry (twin brother) and Raymond Lambert; three sisters, Anna Lambert Wilson, Betty Jean Deshautelle and Ruby Lambert.



He leaves to cherish his memories his four children, Wanda Lambert (Johnny) of Bunkie, Linda Ducote (Dan) of Hessmer, David Lambert (Connie) of Lettsworth and Kent Lambert of Hessmer; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.



After school, he joined the United States Army and served 8 years where he fought in the Korean War. Shortly after completing his term, he returned home to Hessmer, LA where he married his beloved wife, Audrey L. Lambert. The couple shared a total of sixty years of marriage.



Mr. Lambert started his civilian working career once returning to the United States as a master carpenter. He was self-employed for most of his career and then later retired and passed on his business to his two sons.



He spent his free time gardening, wood working, telling stories and cracking jokes. He adored spending time with his wife and family. He was always the life of the party. His many stories of wisdom and knowledge will be passed down. His memories will live on forever.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the Hessmer Nursing Home, All Saints Hospice, Avoyelles Hospital, Dr. Kalifey and all his nursing home friends for all the care and love they showed Mr. Ray Lambert during his three years of being ill.



A memorial visitation will be held from 9AM until 11AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Hessmer, LA in the chapel.