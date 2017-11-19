Raymond Joseph Fontanelle, age 61, of Bunkie

Raymond Joseph Fontanille

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Raymond Joseph Fontanille will be held on Monday, November 20, 2017 at a time to be a announced in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Monday, November 20, 2017 from 9 a.m until service time.

Raymond Joseph Fontanille, age 61, of Bunkie, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, November 18, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Born on February 22, 1956 he was a retired automobile paint and body specialist in Bunkie, having been employed by Johnson Chevrolet and Gill's Body Shop.

He was preceded in death by his parents, JC and Joann Fontanille; and his daughter, Dana Fontanille.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Tessling Fontanille of Bunkie; his daughter, Christina (Josh) Palermo of Bunkie; six grandchildren, Stacie Palermo, Dominicn Palermo, Josie Palermo, Nicholas Fontanille, Kezare Schenck and Jace Schenck; his three brothers, Joseph "Earl" (Glenda) Fontanille of Marksville, Harold (Lorraine) Fontanille of Georgia and Lawrence (Michelle) Fontanille of Minnesota and his sister, Elizabeth F. (Damien) Williamson of Bordelonville; his brother-in-law, Snaz Tessling of Florida; his sister-in-law, Mercedes (Larry) Savage of Bunkie; and many nieces and nephews.