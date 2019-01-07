Funeral services for Raymond Michael Blackman will be held on January 7, 2018 beginning at 11:00a.m. in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00a.m. until 11:00a.m. in Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura.

Raymond Michael Blackman was born on July 19, 1944 to the late Pury Blackman and Albirta Augustine-Blackman. He was preceded in death by a son Denarius Blackman, A brotherPatrick Blackman and wife Willie Ann Bonton Blackman.

Raymond Michael Blackman, age 74, of Mansura, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

He leaves to mourn His children, Lisa Blackman Speach (Garrett), Candice Blackman, And Roderick Blackman (Debra) of South Carolina. Tony Blackman, Breonica Blackman, Marcus Blackman, Raymond Taylor of Houston, Texas. Lakeisha Blackman of Mansura, LA. Michael Jenkins of Cottonport, La.

Raymond also leaves to mourn one brother Reginald Blackman Sr (Alice), two sisters Vera Blackman-Batiste, and Doretha Blackman-Bonton (Estelle). One aunt Leona Augustine-Sampson all of Mansura, La. He had a host of grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Raymond was a strong, kind and loving person. He had a beautiful smile and a great sense of humor. His love for life, family and friends was undeniable.

Active Pallbearers Reginald Blackman Jr., James “Butch” Prier, Anthony Blackman, Alfred Sampson, Kenny Davis, and Brandon Hall

Honorary Pallbearers Roderick Blackman, Marcus Blackman, Raymond Taylor

Reginald Blackman Sr., Thomas Augustine, Gregory Alford, and Terrence Prevot