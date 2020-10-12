Raymond Villemarette, 84 Bordelonville native

Raymond Joseph Villemarette, 84, of Alexandria, Louisiana passed away peacefully from natural causes at Rapides General Hospital on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born July 3, 1936 to Ambrose and Benita Villemarette in Bordelonville, Louisiana. On October 27, 1956 he married Anna Grace Juneau of Hessmer, Louisiana, and the couple relocated to Alexandria, Louisiana. Raymond was employed as an insurance agent at United Insurance Company, and was one of the leading agents in his region. He enjoyed his work and retired in 1997 after 30 years with the company.

Raymond was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his yard, and completing puzzle books. He was a spiritual man and an active member at St. Rita Catholic Church. He was involved in many church activities, including unlocking the church before masses and passing out the church bulletin. One of his greatest honors was participation in the Knights of Columbus where he served as a 4th degree Knight before his health declined. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Anna Villemarette of Alexandria, Louisiana; his 3 children, Ray Villemarette and his wife Sharon of Zachary, Louisiana, Stacee Villemarette Chaplin and her husband David of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Bruce Villemarette of Alexandria, Louisiana; his 5 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Chaplin and Courtney Chaplin, both of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Ben, Sara, and Sophie Villemarette, all of Pineville, Louisiana.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Benita Villemarette, as well as his 8 other siblings.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.