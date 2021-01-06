RC Brouillette, 92, Marksville

Funeral services for Ms. R.C. Brouillette will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. until time of services. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 by Father Dan O’Connor. Internment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2.

Ms. R.C. age 92, of Marksville, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Abel and Adelina Charrier Guillot; husband, Nolan Brouillette; sons, Danny Brouillette and Marty Brouillette; she is also proceeded in death by numerous brothers and sisters; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Terry Wells.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Ted Brouillette (Cathy) of Marksville; daughters, Linda Terry (Jimmy) of Pineville and Dayna Ponthieu of Marksville. She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.

Pallbearers to serve will be Jason Brouillette, Brian Brouillette, Brady Brouillette, Rusty Brouillette, Randy Guillot, Tyler Thompson, and B.J. Brouillette.

Honorary pallbearers to serve will Danny Thompson and Jimmy Terry.