Reed Chenevert

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Reed Joseph Chenvert will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Thomas Paul officiating and Father Rusty Rabalais, concelebrant. Interment will be in St Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Chenevert, age 92, of Marksville, passed away at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville on May 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rushing and Lillian Turner Chenevert; two sons, Lamont and Dana Chenevert; infant daughter, Mary Ann Chenevert; stepson, Chad Guillory; two brothers, Hudson and Reese Chenevert; one sister, Myrtis Juneau; and his first wife, Patti Jo Richardson Chenevert.

Reed was very devoted and loved God which was evident in his service to St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was Head Usher and Eucharistic Minister for many years. He was a charter member of St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville since 1972, and served as board member and President of the St. Joseph Parish Council. He was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1217.

He received his Degree of Mortuary Science in 1948 from Gupton Jones College in Nashville, TN and was employed as a licensed embalmer since January 9, 1949. For over 44 years he was employed as a Manager and Funeral Director of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. He was a member of the National and LA Funeral Directors Association.