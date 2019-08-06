Reginald Smith, Jr., age 20, of Bunkie

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Second Union Baptist Church, 1535 Shirley Rd., Bunkie, LA for Mr. Reginald Smith, Jr., 20, who entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Bunkie General Hospital in Bunkie, LA. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Rev. Christopher Ardoin, Pastor of Second Union Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral services.

Reginald’s memories are being cherished by: his mother, Jennifer “GG” Daniels of Bunkie, LA and Reginald Smith, Sr. (LaTessa) of Morrow, LA; maternal grandparents, Connie Lutz and Cleveland Daniels, both of Bunkie, LA; paternal grandmother, Adreleane Smith of Morrow, LA; five brothers, Tracy “Poppa” Johnson, Jr., Davonte “Spankie” Vallien, both of Bunkie, LA, Ryland Smith of Morrow, LA, Reginald Drawsand of Opelousas, LA and Aeden Edmond of Mitchell, AL; four sisters, Titeanna Daniels and Jewel Johnson, both of Bunkie, LA, LaTonya Dobbins and Genald Smith, both of Houston, TX; three nephews, Konnor, Mason and Kodi, all of Houston, TX; and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Reginald was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Eligh Smith.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Second Union Baptist Church.

