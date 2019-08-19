Rena Juneau, age 102, of Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Rena Dufour Juneau of Cottonport were at 11:00am on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Burial will be held St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Cemetery.

Rena Juneau, age 102, passed away on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 at the Hessmer Nursing Home.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Genevea Juneau Rabalais of Mansura, Leonard Juneau of Cottonport, Carolyn Juneau Francois (Roy) of Cottonport, Sara Juneau Bouquet (Bobby) of Baton Rouge; Ned Juneau (Kristen) of Plaucheville, Mary Juneau Volker (Billy); daughter-in-law, Lupe Juneau of New Orleans; sister, Earline Bordelon. She is also survived by her 34 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren, totaling 102.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Joseph Juneau; children, Harold Martin Juneau, Ryan James Juneau, Myra Juneau McLain; daughters-in-law, Doris Lachney Juneau, Bonnie Edwards Juneau; son-in-law, Alfred Rabalais; parents, Martin and Sarah Lemoine Dufour; sister, Lelia Bordelon Normand.

She was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport and a devout Christian who loved the Lord.

Her Pastimes were sewing for her family, tending to her many flower gardens, and her love for cooking. Her greatest passion was her large family. She loved the daily visits and holiday gatherings at her house in Cottonport. The Sunday afternoon visits at her house she cherished the most.

Her many stories of wisdom and knowledge will be passed down to her 5 generations.

She was our Rock and the foundation of our family. Her memories will forever live on.