Rena Milligan Mitchell, age 79, of Bunkie

Rena Milligan Mitchell

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Rena Mitchell will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Mitchell, age 79 of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 14, 1938.

She is preceded in death by her parents, McKinley and Marie Lemoine Milligan; and seven siblings.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Edward Mitchell of Bunkie; her son, Gary Mitchell of Bunkie; her daughters, Regina M. (David) Andrus of Pineville and Janet M. (Steve)VanMol of Lecompte; one sister, Lena Graff of Mandeville; her grandchildren, Jessica Andrus, Cory VanMol, Jonathan Mitchell, Brandon Andrus, Cody Mitchell and Abby Mitchell; and eight great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will include Cory VanMol, Steve VanMol, Gary Mitchell, Cody Mitchell, David Andrus and Brandon Andrus.

