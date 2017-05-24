Retired Command Sergeant Major John "Buddy" Bass, age 87, of Van Buren, Arkansas

John "Buddy" Bass

VAN BUREN, ARKANSAS - A memorial service for Retired Command Sergeant Major John "Buddy" Bass will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel in Van Buren, Arkansas with burial of ashes to follow at the Fort Smith National Cemetery with military honors.

Viewing and visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home at 4100 Alma Highway in Van Buren, Arkansas.

Bass, age 87, of Van Buren, Arkansas passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at his home. He was born April 27, 1930 in Deemer, Mississippi to the late John and Clara Bass. A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam War, he dedicated his life to serving his country for 30 years as an artilleryman. He received numerous medals to include the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, and Joint Service Commendation Medal. He served three tours in Germany, four tours in Vietnam, two tours in Korea and one tour in Alaska.

Buddy was a brave and loyal soldier. He was also a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His biggest passion besides serving his country and his family was traveling, gardening and bird watching.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Faye Bass; and a son, Randall Bass.

He is survived by his children, John L. Bass Jr, JoAnn Bass, Renie Davis, Lynette Staton, and Sherri Bass; a sister, Martha Hill Dixon; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

