Rev. Mary Lee Clepper Bergeron, 79, Cottonport native

Reverend Mary Lee (Clepper) Bergeron

July 5, 1940 – August 20, 2019

Mary Lee (Clepper) Bergeron passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019, surrounded by family. Born on July 5, 1940 in rural Texas, she grew up on the Gulf Coast of Texas and in Cottonport, Louisiana. She devoted her life and calling to healing others, both physically and spiritually. She graduated from Louisiana College and Case Western Reserve, becoming a pioneer in the new field of physical therapy and working with hundreds of patients for over 30 years. Called to ministry later in life, she ordained as an Episcopal priest in 2004 after completing seminary at the University of the South at Sewanee. She served two churches in Knoxville, Tennessee, a town and community she called home for over 45 years and where she raised her family. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Paul H. Bergeron, her three sons, Pierre (Jennifer), Andre (Amy), and Louis (Sarah), and grandchildren Elise, Lawson, Nally, Madison, and Wyatt as well as her older brother L.D. Clepper, Jr. She touched many lives in her years as a healer, a teacher, and a friend to all. Memorial service will be held on August 31, 2019 at 2PM at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 2944 Erie Ave. Cin. OH 45208 and a memorial service in Knoxville, TN at the Church of the Ascension, 800 S Northshore Dr. Knoxville, TN 37919 on September 27, 2019 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in celebration of her life can be made to the Church of Ascension in Knoxville or the Alzheimer's Association.