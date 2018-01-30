Reverend Sheldon Louis Roy, age 64, of Marksville

Reverend Sheldon Louis Roy

MARKSVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Reverend Sheldon Louis Roy will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating and concelebrated by fellow priests of the Diocese of Alexandria. Interment will be held in Maryhill Cemetery in Pineville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Reverend Sheldon Louis Roy, a priest of the Diocese of Alexandria, passed from this life at his home in Marksville on Saturday, January 27, 2018. He was 64 years old. The son of late Van Lewis Roy and Lillia “Bettie” Elizabeth Landaiche, Father Roy was born in Cottonport on November 30, 1953 and grew up in Marksville. A 1971 graduate of Marksville High School, he attended Louisiana State University and the Northwood Institute. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Meinrad College and later received a Master of Divinity degree from the University of Dallas.

Father Roy was ordained a priest on May 31, 1986 and served in active ministry for twelve years. His last years of life were spent working in executive management and fund-raising for various charities and institutions. His many natural talents, especially in music, were greatly appreciated by all who knew him. From an early age he demonstrated a love for French language, culture, and history. He remained most dedicated to his family and shared a passion for geneology.

Survivors include one brother, Van Roy of Marksville; three sisters, Constance (Alain) Roy of Houston, Texas, Catherine Roy of Marksville, Elizabeth Roy of Germany; “Parrain” to nephews, Ron Bordelon and Roch Bordelon; nieces, Lisa Bordelon, Ashley (Alan) Miller, Amie Bordelon; great nephews, Gage Bordelon, William Miller, Michael Miller; and great niece Lila Bordelon.

Pallbearers will be Ron Bordelon, Roch Bordelon, Gage Bordelon, Alan Miller, Wendell Weeden, and Robert Perlberg. Honorary pallbearers will be William Miller and Michael Miller.

To extend online condolences to the Roy family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com