A Mass of Christian Burial for Rhea Dupuy will be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with the Rev. Dutch Voltz officiating. Burial will follow in the Lamartinere Cemetery in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Rhea Dupuy, age 79 of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at the Valley View Health Care Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Belton Dupuy; her parents, Clinton and Nora Gauthier Charrier; four brothers and one sister.

Survivors include her children, Rosella Ducote of Mansura, Wilbert Dupuy of Marksville, Suzetta Feazell and husband Gary of Cottonport and Melinda Cheek and husband Jody of Bunkie; one brother, Royston Charrier of Hessmer; one sister, Antoinette Guidroz of Belldeau; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Friends may visit on Wednesday January 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. with a wake service at 6:00 p.m. and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

