A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Rhett LaCour on Friday, January 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev. Jose Robles Sanchez officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville, LA under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held at Kramer of Fifth Ward Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30p.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. with Deacon Ted Moulard.

Rhett LaCour,30, of Hessmer, passed away on January 6, 2019.

Rhett was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Rhett is preceded in death by his father, Robert LaCour, Sr. and his mother, Rebecca LaCour.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Danielle LaCour; his two sons, Damien LaCour and Rylan LaCour; his stepson, Ethan Marze; one brother, Robert Raymond LaCour (Shelley) of Cottonport; one sister, Robin Williber (William) of Fifth Ward; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be William Williber, Haydn Williber, Robert Raymond LaCour, Anthony LaCour, Pedro Vela and Cory Dupont.