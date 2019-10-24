Richard Farall Adams, Sr., age 66, of Lettsworth

Funeral services for Richard Farall Adams, Sr. will begin at 11:00am on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Grace Community Church of Jacoby. Burial will be at the Grace Community Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 10:00pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Grace Community Church of Jacoby. Visitation will resume at 8:00am until 11:00am on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Grace Community Church of Jacoby.

Richard Adams, Sr., age 66, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home in Lettsworth surrounded by family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charley Adams, Sr. and Grace Kimball Adams; brothers, Roger Dale Adams and Thomas J. Adams; sister, Tammy Lynn Lorah.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 37 years, Dolores Adams; daughters: Shauntelle Adams (Randy), Halie Adams, and Shannon Guillot (Corey); sons: Richard Adams, Jr., (Samantha); brothers: Justin Adams, Sr., (Pam), Charley Adams, Jr. (Wanda), and Jimmy Adams (Chrystal) ;grandchildren: Bentley and Ava Gunnells, Ethan Adams, Parker Adams, and Makenna Domingez. Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Kenny Richie, Justin Adams, Richard Adams, Jr., Johnny Jeansonne, Sr., Roy Jeansonne, Terry Jeansonne, and Kenny Rogers.