Richard Hunter “T'’da” Lemoine, age 77, of Brouillette

Richard Hunter "T'da" Lemoine

MARKSVILLE - A graveside memorial for Richard Hunter “T'’da” Lemoine of Brouillette will be held Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the St. Joseph #1 cemetery in Marksville. All whose lives were touched by T’da are welcome. There will be an opportunity, if you would like, to share a special memory of T’da in celebration of his life.

Lemoine, age 77, passed away at his home in Brouillette on Thursday, February 1, 2018 in his loving wife’s care after a lengthy illness. He was born September 11, 1940 to Slim and Ruby Lemoine and raised on their farm in Marksville. He was a graduate of Marksville High School, where he played football and ran track. He raised his three children, alongside his wife, in Marrero. T’da married Glenda Laborde on August 7, 1992 and was a wonderful, caring husband. He also was the best father, son, brother, brother-in-law anyone could ask God for. T’da was a great provider as a welder, an excellent hunter and fisherman, and an avid gardener. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He was a good, kind, gentle man with a generous heart and strong disposition; salt of the earth. He was a wonderful stepfather to Glenda’s three children and his step-grandchildren all loved him dearly. He was always there to listen, advise, love and support his family. That is how God made him, very special. Everything was from his heart. Though times in his life were sometimes quite hard, he always found a way to stay strong. He was a true blessing from Heaven, a true treasure from above.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and Laverne Laborde Lemoine Chapman, the mother of his children.

He is survived by his beloved wife of over 25 years, Glenda Lemoine; brother, Herman “Beady” (Tina) Lemoine; children Rowdy (Donna) Lemoine, Sabrina (Keith) Brant, and Jodie Lemoine; stepchildren Marcy (Mike) Brink, Van Juneau Val (Angel) Juneau; grandchildren Derek (Voo) Lemoine, Courtney Lemoine (Andrew) Poe, Aniya Brant, and Raimee Brant; great-grandchildren Jaxon Poe, Luca Poe, and Harper Lemoine; and step-grandchildren Marshall Brink, Mitch, Brink, and Eva Pearl Juneau.

While his family and friends will miss him dreadfully, we are pleased he is in our Lord's perfect presence.