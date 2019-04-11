Richard Marcotte, Sr., age 81, of Evergreen

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Richard Marcotte, Sr. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen with Fr. Louis Sklar officiating. Burial will follow in the Church of the Little Flower Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and resume on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Mr. Marcotte, also known as "Big Chief" by family and friends, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his residence in Evergreen. He was a retired farmer, having farmed his entire working life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Ava Galland Marcotte; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Elton and Zadie Marcotte, Calvin "Bean" and Elvira Marcotte, Edward Marcotte and Freddie Marcotte.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Carolyn LeBleu Marcotte of Evergreen; his two sons, Richard Marcotte, Jr. and wife, Mary, of Evergreen and Steven Marcotte and wife, Shannon, of Evergreen; his four grandsons, William (Stacey) Marcotte, Adam (Jenny) Marcotte, Richard "Rory" (Meggan) Marcotte and Randel (Amy) Marcotte; thirteen great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are William Marcotte, Adam Marcotte, Rory Marcotte, Randel Marcotte, Lane Marcotte and Mike Ducote.