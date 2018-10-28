Richard Mitchell, 68, Mansura

Funeral services for Richard “Dickie” Mitchel of Mansura are currently pending and will be announced.

Richard Paul Mitchel, age 68, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 28, 2018. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Brianne Mitchel; and his parents, Roland & Patricia Mitchel.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Joanne P. Mitchel of Mansura; siblings, Deborah (Bruce) Courville of Hessmer, Michael (Deborah) Mitchel of Mansura, & Carol (Jay) Helminger of Mansura. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.