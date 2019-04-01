A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Richard Paul Bordelon, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Richard Paul Bordelon, Sr. , age 84, of Moncla, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. Bordelon and Eugena Smith Bordelon; brothers, Gaston, Russell, Joseph, Jr., Lawrence Bordelon; sisters, Mible, Sible, and infant sister, Betty.

Richard was an Army and Navy Veteran who loved the outdoors, speaking Cajun French, listening to Cajun music, and spending special time at family gatherings. Throughout his career, he had varied jobs including working for Cash Grocery, Skelly Oil Company, Borden Milk Company, produce manager for Piggly Wiggly and Marksville Wholesale. He retired from Alexandria Coca-Cola Company and was a newpaper carrier for 27 years delivering the Avoyelles Journal to many homes.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Lolita Desselle Bordelon of Moncla; his children, Veronica and Glen Mayeux of Marksville, Sally and Sammy Daigrepont of Hickory Hill, Richard, Jr. and Suzanne Bordelon of Moncla, Paula Bordelon of Moncla and Jason Bordelon of Moncla; sisters, Marjorie, Theresa, and Anna Mae; eleven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until shortly before funeral services.

A rosary by Deacon Gary Schupbach on Monday in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers at 6:00 p.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Richard Bordelon, Jr.; Jason Bordelon, Gregory Daigrepont, Bradley Daigrepont, Lane Bordelon, and Michael Johnson.