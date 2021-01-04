Richard Roy, 81, Hessmer native

Richard Paul Roy, age 81, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Ochsner Hospital in LaPlace.

Richard Roy was a native of Hessmer and a resident of Laplace, La. He was born on December 28, 1939 to the late Eustice Roy & Oraline Normand Roy. Richard was a retired truck driver for many years. After he retired, he began a small lawnmower repair shop in the back of his house. He loved spending many hours in his shed fixing lawn equipment which he had a big passion for.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Ellen Lemoine Roy; daughters: Sheila (Bill), Tina (Stanley), Cheryl (Ronnie) and Sharon (Greg); grandchildren, Candace (Mike), Gregory (Ashley), Josh (Brandi), Jenni (James) and Jessica (Jordan). He is also survived by many great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold A. Roy and James A. Roy.

A visitation will begin at 9:00 am on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Burial will follow at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Hessmer.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.