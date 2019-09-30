Funeral services for Rickey Joe Ard will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home with Deacon Gary Schupbach, officiating. Burial will follow in Cushman Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Rickey Joe Ard, age 63 of Marksville, passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:14 A.M.

Rickey was a fun loving family man who enjoyed the company of family and friends. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Rickey was a loving father, brother and grandfather and will be sadly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Rickey J. Ard, II of Hessmer, Matthew N. (Misty) Ard of Hessmer, Erin A. (Michael) Quebedeaux of Arnaudville, Laken R. Ard of Marksville, siblings, Patricia A. Bush of Marksville, Mary L. (Tommy) Moseley of Independence, Ricky St. Romain of Baton Rouge and Dwayne St. Romain of New Orleans. Also survived by 14 grandchildren.

Rickey was preceded in death by his parents, Huey and Lizzie Clapps Ard, brothers, Huey P. Ard and Peter A. Ard.

The Ard Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. on Sunday evening.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be, Robert Bush, Videl Martinez, Curt Cook, Howard Laborde, Chris Kelone and Mitchell Varnado. Honorary pallbearers will be, Luke Ard, Karson Daigrepont and Michael Quebedeaux.