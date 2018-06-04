RILEY JOSEPH DUFOUR age 76 of Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Riley Dufour will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Dufour, age 76 of Bunkie, passed away on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the Bayou Vista Community Care Center.

Mr. Riley was the owner and operator of Marksville Sheet Metal Shop from 1984 – 2013.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby J. Dufour; his parents, Kirby and Cesna Ducote Dufour; 6 sisters and 1 brother.

Survivors include his children, Ricky Dufour and wife Stephanie of Ville Platte, Mark Dufour and wife Susan of Marksville and Terri Dupuy and husband Brad of Bunkie; two sisters, Earline McGuire of Harvey, LA, and Petty Bekowski of Gretna, LA; his grandchildren, Sydney Dufour, Ashton Dufour, Marla Dufour, Mollie Dufour, Hannah Dupuy and Hunter Dupuy; and his faithful companion, Cheryl Ducote of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.