A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Rios Lee Montalvo on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melançon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family request that visitation be observed at Melançon Funeral Home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 4:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. and resume on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. – 12:45 P.M.

Mr. Montalvo, age 80, of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Alexandria. Rios was a graduate of Cottonport High School and Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now called UL of Lafayette. He was a retired Claims Representative for the Social Security Administration. He was a past member of the Bunkie Jaycees, having served as President one year. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening but the education and development of his grandchildren was his biggest enjoyment!! He was preceded in death by his son, Philip Santo Montalvo and his parents, Joe and Marie Decuir Montalvo.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Vivian Giuffre Montalvo of Bunkie; two daughters, Maria Whittington and husband, Clay, of Bunkie and Victoria Montalvo of Lafayette; three sons, Rios Joseph Montalvo and wife, Susan, of St. Landry, Peter John Montalvo and wife, Vickie, of Hessmer and Joe Paul Montalvo and wife, Jennifer, of Forest Hill; daughter-in-law, Cheraka Montalvo of Bunkie; three sisters, Movita Rebstock and husband, Allen, of Golden Meadow, Bernadette Armand and husband, Herbert, of Bellville, TX and Gayle Montalvo of Opelousas; two brothres, Joe Montalvo, Jr. and wife, Juanita, of Destrehan and Guy Montalvo of Cottonport; eight grandchildren, Harley Montalvo, Scott Whittington, Paige Whittington Laborde, Jordan Whittington, Jackson Guidry, Katherine Guidry, Austin Montalvo, Lauryn Montalvo, Kayleigh Montalvo, Ian Montalvo, Vivian Rose Montalvo and Estella Marie Montalvo and two great grandchildren, Parker Haas Laborde and Nora Montalvo.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Scott Whittington, Jordan Whittington, Harley Montalvo, Austin Montalvo, Randy Laborde, Ian Montalvo and Michael Zaunbrecher. Honorary Pallbearers are Sean Giuffre, Brent Giuffre and Allen Rebstock, Jr.