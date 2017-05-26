Rita Sayer Dauzat, age 97, of Marksville

Rita Sayer Dauzat

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Rita Sayer Dauzat will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 8 a.m. until shortly before service. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel by Deacon Gary Schupbach.

Mrs. Dauzat, age 97, of Marksville, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. She was born on April 27, 1920.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Margaret Bordelon Sayer; husband, Nolan Dauzat, Sr.; daughter, Betty Schuyler; grandchildren, Daniel Dauzat, Jr., Lisa Dauzat, Deborah Aymond; great grandchild, Tucker Procell; six brothers and five sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Nolan Dauzat, Jr. (Sharon), Daniel Dauzat, and Leonard Dauzat, all of Marksville; grandchildren, Stevie Tillson, Donna Dauzat, Rita “Tut” Pastrano (Frank), Courtney Procell (Paige), Brad Schuyler (Nicole), Joseph “Keith’ Dauzat, Sr., Suzanne “Sue” Trochesset (Mark); eighteen great-grandchildren; sixteen great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great grandchild; and best friend, Marilyn Chance.

Pallbearers for the funeral service will be Stevie Tillson, Brad Schuyler, Courtney Procell, Mark Trochesset, Randy Moulard and Gage Schuyler.