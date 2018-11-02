Robbie Bordelon, 49, Alexandria

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Robbie Paul Bordelon on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 12 noon - 12:45 p.m.

Mr. Bordelon, age 49, of Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Reece and Pearl Normand and his paternal grandparents, Elliott and Eunice Bordelon.

He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Judy Normand Bordelon of Alexandria and two brothers, Glenn Bordelon and wife, Lisa, of Clinton, LA and Gerald "Jerry" Bordelon, Jr. of Baker, LA.