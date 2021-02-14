Robert “Bobby” Ducote, Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Robert Joseph “Bobby” Ducote of Cottonport will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Rev. John Wiltse officiating. Entombment will take place at the St. Mary #2 Catholic Mausoleum.

Robert “Bobby” Ducote, age 83, passed away on Thursday, February 11th, 2021 at his home in Cottonport after a 2 year battle with cancer. Born on November 10, 1937, Bobby attended St. Mary’s School in Cottonport and graduated from Cottonport High School in 1956. He is enlisted in the U.S. Navy immediately after graduation. He served on the U.S.S. Lake Champlain Ship for 4 years.

He got married in Port Arthur, Texas in 1958 to Ruth Gauthier. He and his wife, Ruth Gauthier Ducote settled in Cottonport in 1963, where they have remained since. He was a long time farmer from 1963-1983. Bobby was employed by the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation from 1984 until he retired in 1999. He was a talented wood working cabinet maker and enjoyed gardening vegetables all his life. After retirement from the government, he worked for the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office for several years. Always offering assistance to St. Mary’s Church and Head Usher.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Ruth Ducote; sons, Kim David Ducote of Folsom and Blake Gerard (Donna) Ducote of Cottonport; daughter, Kellie Ducote Roy (Frank Jolley) of Rocky Mount, N.C.; grandchildren, Kristina Ducote, Corey Ducote, Wesley Ducote, Shelby Henderson, Sarah Roy, Rachel Roy, Benjamin Roy, and Thomas Roy; two great-grandchildren, Jase Henderson and Kyle Henderson; siblings, Willie Ducote, JoAnn Tubre (Adrian Waguespack), and Susan (Raymond) Plauche.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis “Toot” & Brenta Landry Ducote.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport on Saturday, February 20, 2021.