Memorial Visitation for Mr. Robert “Robby” Joseph Gaspard will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in Parlor A of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. Memorial Service and Interment will be held at a later date.

Robert “Robby” Joseph Gaspard, age 49, of Marksville, departed this life on December 16, 2019 in Ville Platte. Those left to cherish his memory include his parents; Robert, Sr. and Lula Coco Gaspard; one son; Roark Gaspard of Lafayette; one daughter, Ainsley Gaspard of Marksville and one sister, Stephanie Gaspard.