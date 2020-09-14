Robert Anderson, 89, Natchez

Robert Melvin Anderson, "Bobby", 89 of Natchez, passed away September 11, in the comfort of his son's home in Marksville. Graveside services for the family will be held under the direction of Laird Funeral Home, September 15 at 1 p.m. at Ramah Baptist Church in McCall Creek, Mississippi. Rev. LTC Robert N. Armstrong of Washington United Methodist Church will officiate the service.

Mr. Anderson was born January 6, 1931, in Franklin County, to Robert Lee Anderson and Esther Marie Adams Anderson. Mr. Anderson graduated from McCall Creek School in 1951. He served two and a half years in the United States Air Force spending most of it in the Phillippines. He spent the next forty years working at International Paper Company in Natchez. He was locally known as the "Bee Man," for his ability and passion for beekeeping. He was also a master bowl craftsman.

He is survived by his sons Robert Anderson and wife, Twana, of Marksville, Paul Anderson and wife, Ruth of Natchez and Melvin Anderson of Natchez. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Twana Lee DeCuir and her husband, Richard, Kirstie Jacome and her husband, Dr. Tomas Jacome, Arin Rushing and Ellen Ayres; great-grandchildren, Landon DeCuir, Logan DeCuir, Paola Jacome, Tommy Jacome, Emilia Jacome, Will Rushing, Gabe Rushing, Cayde Jackson and Arrington Jackson and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Zula LaMarion Lewis Anderson; parents, Robert and Esther Anderson; grandparents, Charlie Henry Anderson and Fredricka Amanda Morgan Andersona dnd James Bristor Adams and Betty Elizabeth Clark Adams; grandson, John Wayne Anderson of Marksville; granddaughter, MaKenzie Rushing Jackson of Natchez, MS; brother, Clark Eugene Anderson and sisters, Mattie Juanita Anderson Hutcherson Liles, Wanda Lee Anderson and Byrd and Elizabeth "Betty" Anderson Harris.

Pallbearers will be his nephews and friends. The family extends special thanks to All Saints Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Washington United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Washington, MS 39120.