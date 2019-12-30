Robert C. Malbrough of Marksville Louisiana passed away on December 21st 2019 at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria La he is survived by his mother Mary Malbrough of Marksville La.1 brother Michael Malbrough(Ashley)of Marksville La. Three sisters,Donna Rash(Cliff)of Savannah,GA Racheul Malbrough of Marksville,La and America Malbrough(Quin'Vaughn) of Baton Rouge Louisiana. Two uncles Vincent Simmons of Mansura Louisiana and Alfred Payne of Alexandria Louisiana.

9 Aunts, Della Simmons of Shreveport,La, Olivia Eggins of Baton Rouge,La, Cecille Prier of Richmond,TX, Winefred James of Baton Rouge,La,Hattie James of Colorado Springs,Co, Judy James of Mansura,La Pearly,Cora,and Roxy Payne of Alexandria,La.

Five nieces,Tatiana Phillips and Rashauna Rash of Savannah,GA, Tyneshaye Malbrough(daughter)and Ty'Qweshaye Malbrough,(daughter)of Marksville,La and Kiara Thomas of Baton Rouge. Three nephews, Joshua Rash of Savannah,GA,Ty'Kwaun Malbrough and Michael Malbrough Jr of Marksville,La. 1 God-daughter Brittany Simmons Malbrough of Bayhills,La.and a host of relatives and friends. A visitation is scheduled from 9am until 10:45 Saturday, January 4, 2019 at St. Edwards Funeral Home in the main Chapel 808 NW Main Street Bunkie Louisiana 71322. A funeral will follow at 11:00am with Reverand David Simmons officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetary, Mansura Louisiana.