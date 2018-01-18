Robert Dale Heimbach, age 68, of Pollock

Robert Dale Heimbach

POLLOCK- Funeral services for Mr. Robert Heimbach will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville. Interment will follow in Eden Cemetery in Trout under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville on Friday, January 19, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Heimbach, age 68, of Pollock, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 in Riverside Hospital. Born on October 17, 1949, Robert was a United States Marine Corp veteran proudly serving his country in Vietnam. He was a truck driver for 13 1/2 years before becoming a police officer with the Pineville Police Department. He served the citizens of Pineville for 16 1/2 before retiring. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, listening to music and hunting. Robert was also a gunsmith and enjoyed woodworking. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Robert was a member of the D.A.V., V.F.W. and the American Legion.

Mr. Heimbach is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Leitha Heimbach; his daughter, Pamela Carnahan; his sister, Bessie Rigsby; and his brother, Herbert Heimbach.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of 12 years, Sharon Vickers Heimbach of Pollock; his daughter, Laura (Otis) Neal of Pitkin; his sons, Robert Dale (Kimberly) Heimbach, Jr. of Deville, Robert (Danielle) Vickers of Ball, Roger Vickers of Monroe; his sisters, Jeri Eddelmon of Shreveport, Delores Perkins of Vinton, Sandy (Billy) Bernard of Breaux Bridge; his brother, O. C. Lachney of Marksville; three granddaughters, Laken (Ryan) Yeagley of Pitkin, Kelsey Carnahan of Alexandria, Kaylee Vickers of Ball; six grandsons, Katlyn (Dottie) Neal of Pitkin, James Heimbach of Alexandria, Dustin Paris of Baton Rouge, Austin Paris of Deville, Hayden Vickers of Ball and Rylan Vickers of Ball; and eight great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be the Pineville Police Department.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Heimbach family by visiting www.rushfh.com.