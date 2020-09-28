Robert H. Bott, Jr., 77 of Marksville, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 while in care at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Kim Bott Williamson, Tina Bott, Sherry Bott McMickin, and son, Michael Bott; sister, Elizabeth T. Bott, stepchildren Christopher Juneau and Nicole DeAngelo. Robert had fifteen (15) grandchildren, eight (8) great-grandchildren. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Bott, Sr. and Theresa Kelone Bott; sister Inez Bott, grandson, Tanner Bott and wife, Margaret Kathleen Bott. Aside from his family, Robert's greatest devotion was to the military. His experience in the military played a very important role in his life. He was in the Louisiana National Guard from 1964-1999. Robert was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving father, husband and grandfather. He retired from the military after serving 35 years as Command Sergeant Major. He often said he would do it again if he was physically fit and able. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Eggbend Rd., Marksville, LA 71351, with Rev. Kurian Zachariah officiating. The burial will be held at Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary, LA 70791 on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758525 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8525 – ATTN: Community Fundraising – (In Honor of Robert H. Bott, Jr.) would be appreciated.