Robert Joseph Dauzat, age 71 of Hessmer

HESSMER - A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Joseph Dauzat will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 19, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with the Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Mr. Dauzat, age 71 of Hessmer, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. Born on August 21, 1946, Mr. Robert worked hard all his life, spending his last nine years at Scott’s ACE Hardware, where they became his second family.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Vicky Rabalais; his father U.L. Bordelon, Sr.; and his daughter-in-law, Stephanie Reason Dauzat.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Yvonne Lachney Dauzat of Hessmer; his son, Brad (special friend Lauren LeBlanc) Dauzat of Hessmer; his daughter, Melissa (Clark) Coleman of Baton Rouge; his brothers, Gerald (Rosa) Dauzat of Ponchatoula, Glenn (Linda) Dauzat of Bunkie, U.L. Bordelon, Jr. of Moreauville and Cecil (Pat) Bordelon of Mansura; his sister, Freida (Ronald) Dauzat of Cottonport; his grandchildren, Dane Coleman, Alexis Coleman, Latara West, Bradyn Dauzat, Bryce Dauzat, McCall Jones, and Beckett Jones; five step-great-grandchildren; and 14 nieces and seven nephews.

