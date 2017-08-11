Robert L. Hess

McCALLA, ALABAMA- Robert L. “Robbie” Hess, age 65 of McCalla, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Robbie was born on December 6, 1951, originally of Simmesport. He was a steel salesman for 45 years in the Birmingham area. He was a member of Bessemer Elks Lodge 721.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Edla Hess.

Robert is survived by his son, Robbie D. Hess; two brothers, Richard Hess and Eric Hess; and the mother of his son, Donna, of Alabama.