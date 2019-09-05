A Celebration of Life for Robert Lee Denton, Jr. will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Melancon Funeral Home in Bunkie. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home.

Robert Lee Denton, Jr., age 64, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert, Sr. and Sadie Marcelle Denton.

He is survived by his daughter, Keesha Denton of Bunkie; his two sons, Elisha Denton of Pineville and Joshua Denton of Glenmora; his sisters, Parma Schuff and husband, Harold, of Bunkie and Connie Rachal and husband, Barney, of Marksville; his brother, Marion Denton and wife, Laura, of Marksville and four grandchildren.