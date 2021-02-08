Funeral Mass for Robert Scallan, Jr of Bunkie will be held on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 beginning at 10:00am at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 beginning at 9:00am at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Robert Scallan, Jr., age 95, passed away on Sunday, February 7th, 2021 at the Colonial Nursing Home of Marksville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Mary Scallan; parents, Robert, Sr. and Eugenia Mayeaux Scallan; daughters, Janice Scallan & Elaine McMorris; sisters, Gertrude Himel, Joellen Botner, Elise Beard, Katherin Moulieur, Irene Wheeler, Emile Idel, and Martha Aftman; brothers, Marcus Scallan, Steven Scallan, and Henry Scallan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Dwaine Scallan, Sr. (Marilyn) of Bunkie, Robert "Butch" Scallan, III (Kathy) of Hessmer; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.