Roberta Leviege, age 97, of Marksville

Roberta Leviege

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Roberta Leviege of Marksville will take place at the St. John Community Church of Marksville on Saturday, January 13, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Charles Guillory officiating. Burial will commence at the St. John Community Church Cemetery of Marksville. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will also be held at the church that morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Roberta, age 97, passed away at the Hessmer Nursing Home on Sunday, January 7, 2018. She was born on April 8, 1920.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Leviege, Sr.; son, Joseph Leviege, Jr.; brothers and sisters, Leo Francisco, Mitchel Francisco, Lester Francisco, Lena Sampson, Laura Sampson, Florence Sampson, Rodessa Alexander, Celina Desselle, and Rita Jacobs; and grandson, Hayward Simon.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Sue Simon of Marksville; grandchildren, Ivory Mae Simon, Kathleen Johnson, Kenneth Simon, Sr., and Gailda Simon; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.