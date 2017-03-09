Rodney Michael Prevot, age 61, of Mansura

Rodney Michael Prevot

MARKSVILLE - Funeral Services for Rodney Prevot will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. in the Christian Love Fellowship Outreach Church on Legion Drive in Marksville. Burial will take place in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Cemetery in Mansura. Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held Saturday morning in the church beginning at 8 a.m.

Rodney Prevot, age 61, resident of Mansura passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017 at the V.A. Medical Center in Pineville. He was born on April 15, 1955.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustine and Willie Mae (Boyer) Prevot; brothers, David, Arnold Prevot and Vance A. Prevot; sisters, Brenda Prevot Prier, Barbara Prevot Madison, Gwendolyn F. Prevot and Natalie A. Prevot.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Aleshia Newton of Cordova, Tennessee, Malisha Alexander of Marksville and Kayla Thompson of Austin, Texas; sons, Jeremiah McKinley of Marksville and Javaughn Prevot of Austin, Texas; sisters, Phyllis Walker of Marksville, Donna Mickens of Alexandria, Delores Prevot of Marksville, Cynthia (Oscar) Lavalais of Pontiac, Michigan; brothers, Kenneth (Dianne) Prevot of Mansura, Vincent Prevot of Mansura, Edward Prevot of Marksville, Melvin (Denise) Prevot of Morgan City; 11 grandchildren; and sister in laws, Nancy Prevot of Alexandria, and Fredna Prevot of Marksville.