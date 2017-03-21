Rodney "Bubba" Lucas Juneau of Cottonport

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Rodney “Bubba" Lucas Juneau on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport, Louisiana with Reverend Walter Ajaero officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery #1 under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Bubba, as he was known by his family and many friends died on Monday, March 20, 2017 at his home in Cottonport just as he would have wanted – with family by his side. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Leston Joseph Juneau and Montez McLean Juneau and his beloved great-granddaughter, Kate Elizabeth Meche.

Bubba was a kind, gentle man with a generous spirit and he cherished the love of his life, RoseAnne, to whom he was married for 63 years. He always placed family before self and instilled in his children the importance of respecting and befriending others regardless of station of life or skin color. Bubba served as a second father to many young men and women both inside and outside of his family circle. He was a man who proved his love for family and friends by action more than words and in so many ways he was the living embodiment of the phrase, “preach often but use words only when necessary.”

Bubba was never happier than when spending time with his many friends including Leland Gauthier and Gano Lemoine, Jr., often while playing golf at the Avoyelles Country Club near Hessmer. Golf outings with Bubba were an adventure in joke and storytelling and Bubba, with his quick wit and wry sense of humor, usually served as master of ceremonies. Farewell dear friend. You live within the lives of the many people you touched throughout your remarkable life and your legacy of love, compassion, and integrity will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, RoseAnne Lemoine Juneau of Cottonport; his five children: Barbara Juneau Mixon and husband Mark of Bunkie, Lelia Juneau Davis and husband John of Baton Rouge, Patricia Juneau Riche and husband Terry of Bunkie, Margaret Juneau of Birmingham, AL and Robert Juneau of Cottonport; his two brothers, Richard "Dick" Juneau and Billy Juneau of Cottonport; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Mixon, Terry Riche, Joseph Taylor Smith, John Davis, Lucas Mixon, Rodney Riche, Jackson Riche, David Lemoine, and Peter John Lemoine.

The family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital - 262 Danny Thomas Place - Memphis, TN 38105.