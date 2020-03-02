Rodney Mills, age 76, of Hessmer

Rodney Mills, age 76, passed away on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at his home in Hessmer.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Rose Mills of Hessmer; sons, Rickey Mills of Alexandria and Shane Mills (Tina) of Hessmer. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Winnie Mills; brother, Norris Mills; and his grandson, Cody Mills.



Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.