Roger Dale Normand, age 71, of Bordelonville

Roger Dale Normand

BORDELONVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Roger D. Normand of Bordelonville, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Bordelonville. He has elected to be cremated and his ashes deposited into a burial plot at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Bordelonville.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Roger has chosen to have a traditional Catholic church service following the wake at St.Peter’s Church. Verlena, Melissa, and Vincent invite you to attend a lunch reception in this Community Center following the Mass.

Roger Normand, age 71, was born and raised in Bordelonville. Born on April 15, 1946, he was the son of Covington and Helena Bordelon Normand, both of Bordelonville. Roger graduated from Bordelonville High School and later earned a degree in Agribusiness from McNeese University in Lake Charles. His childhood interests included hunting and other outdoor activities. He had a strong liking of college sports and was a proud alumnus of McNeese as well as a huge supporter of LSU, his daughter’s Alma Mater, the University of Houston, his son’s Alma Mater, and the New Orleans Saints.

Roger began his career with the State of Louisiana in the Department of Social Services. He held various titles throughout his thirty-three year career with the State of Louisiana. He met his wife, Verlena, while working at the Department of Social Services office in Marksville in 1971. After working together and dating for over a year, Roger and Verlena were married on March 18, 1972 in Innis, Louisiana. Together they built their beautiful home in Bordelonville and raised their two kids, Melissa and Vincent. To date, they have been married for 45 years.

Roger is very blessed to have been given the opportunity to travel around the world with his family and enjoyed keeping in contact with as many friends and family members as possible. He was active in his church community, St. Peter’s in Bordelonville, and was very involved in the lives of his two children whom he is extremely proud of. Roger also had a love for cats, and enjoyed raising two twin cats, Andrea and Princess who have both passed away.

After years of fighting various health conditions, including kidney and heart failure, Roger’s life came to an end. Roger leaves behind a legacy of memories and will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, relative, and friend to many. Roger’s positive and caring mannerism has brought much enjoyment, laughter, and love to all who were blessed to have him in their lives.

He is survived by his loving wife Verlena Normand; his daughter Melissa Normand of Metairie; his son Vincent Normand of Houma; and his brother Keith Normand of Opelousas.