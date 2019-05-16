A memorial service for Mr. Roger E. Cole will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Reverend Danny Aycock and Reverend Douglas Belgard officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Roger E. Cole, age 60, of Center Point, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank E. Cole, Jr. (Rosemary); mother, Janice McCann.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 39 years, Doris Brown “DeDe” Cole of Center Point; one son, Eric Cole (Suzanna) of Ball; two daughters, Ashley Paulk (Clarence) of Center Point, Amy Cole of Center Point; one brother, Darryle Cole (Pam) of Center Point; one sister, Tammy Bordelon (Dale) of Pineville; six grandchildren, Kylie Desselle, Ethan Cole, Caden Desselle, Addison Paulk, Evan Cole, Maddox Paulk as well as a host of friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.