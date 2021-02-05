Roger Guillot, 60, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Roger Paul Guillot will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, February 8, 2021 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville. Internment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum #3, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Marksville.

A visitation will be held Monday, prior to the services, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville.

Mr. Guillot, 60, of Marksville, passed from this life Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Marksville, LA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis, Sr. and Daisy Guillot; brothers, Harold Guillot, and David Guillot; brother in law, Charles LaGrange.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Karen LaGrange Guillot; daughters, Candice Volker (Matthew), Kristyn Guillot, Mariah Martinez (Johnny), Lakyn LeLeux, and Summer LeLeux all of Marksville; brother, Ellis Guillot, Jr. of Florene; sister, Faye LaGrange of Natchitoches; sister in law, Melissa (Dean) Brouillette of Marksville, also survived by eight grandchildren, Cadence, Noah, Tate, Cohen, Peyton, Delanee, Xander, and Khylan, several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be accepted. God Bless and thanks to all of you for all the prayers and support during this difficult time.