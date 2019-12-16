A Mass of Christian Burial for Roland Barone will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Roland Barone, age 80 of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Bayou Vista Nursing Home in Bunkie.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Barone; a daughter, Tammy Barone; a grandson, Derrek Meadows; his parents, Joe Joseph and Rosa Leen Whitten Barone; his brother, Bobby Joe Barone; and a sister, Barbara Ann Gaspard.

Survivors include his daughters, Becky Flook and Shannon Voiselle of Bunkie; JoJo Juneau and husband Chris of Bunkie; and Tonya Morton and husband Brad of Claremont, CA; one sister, Lorraine B. Earles and husband Jimmy of Bunkie; his grandchildren, Kemp Flook, Coye Flook, Jade Juneau, Mallory Juneau Prejean, Brittany McKinney and Brycen Morton; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.