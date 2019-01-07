Roland Chenevert, age 79, of Bacliff, TX formerly of Simmesport

Funeral services for Roland Chenevert of Bacliff, TX formerly of Simmesport will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 beginning at 10:30am at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Visitation will begin on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 9am until 10:30am at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Burial will be held at First Baptist Cemetery in Simmesport. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Roland Chenevert, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital in Webster, TX. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ona Barr; father, Roosevelt Chenevert; & brother, Johnny Johnson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Carol B. Chenevert of Bacliff, TX; son, Brady (Lesby) Chenevert of Lee City, TX; grandsons, Brady Chenevert, Jr. & Jonathan Chenevert both of Lee City, TX.

Roland was a dedicated family man who was devoted to his wife Carol. He was a good example and loving father to his son, Brady. He loved his grandchildren, Brady, Jr. & Jonathan, and was always willing to do his part to bring them happiness. Roland had a deep faith in God, always relying on Him to provide during hard times.

Roland had a green thumb and produced wonderful vegetable gardens especially in the good soil of Louisiana. While the soil in Texas was not as rich, he worked hard to make it produce. Roland had a great mind for mechanical things. He was able to fix almost anything. At one time, he bought and fixed old air conditioning units for extra money. Although he didn’t love it, Roland kept those old cars running. As a loyal New Orleanian, Roland cheered for the Saints in victory & defeat. Roland was also a fan of Heavyweight Boxing & Professional Wrestling.

Before his retirement to Texas, Roland was a pipe welder at various plants in New Orleans area. He always remembered fondly the friends he made and the good times he shared with them. He was proud of his work and was often commended by his supervisors for superior work. Roland fought to overcome his illness, not for himself, but for his family. Once he knew he would be called home, he entrusted his soul and his family to the care of our Lord.