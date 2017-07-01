Romona Gauthier, age 75, of Hessmer

Romona Gauthier

HESSMER - Funeral services for Romona Gauthier of Hessmer will take place at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Hessmer on Monday, July 3, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will commence at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Sunday, July 2, 2017 from 3 p.m. until time of the funeral service on Monday.

Romona Gauthier, age 75, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2017. She was born on October 20, 1942.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pierre and Eugenia Bordelon Roy; sisters, Ruth Guillory, Theresa Guillot, and Geneva Smith; brothers, Richard Roy, and Earl Roy; and son-in-law, Jody Kelly.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Floyd Gauthier of Hessmer; daughters, Tina

(Paul) Laborde of Hessmer, Karen (Derek) Snyder of Hessmer, Pamela Kelly of Hessmer; sons, Dale (Carol) Gauthier of Hessmer, Scott (Bobbie) Gauthier of Marksville, and Randy (Sandy) Gauthier of Bunkie; 26 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, Godchildren, and friends.

Pallbearers will include Dane Flooke, Trey Flooke, Kylor Snyder, Cody Aymond, Taylor Kelly, and Garrett Kelly. Honorary pallbearers will be Conner Kelly, Dylan Gauthier, Cole Gauthier, Devin Gauthier, and Bryson Andreas.