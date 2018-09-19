Ronald Bordelon, age 74, of Mansura

Ronald Bordelon

Funeral services for Ronald Bordelon “Ron Paul” will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. in the Assembly of God Church in Mansura with Pastor Richard Newman officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery in Mansura.

Visitation will be held on Thursday September 20, 2018 beginning at 2 p.m., until 9 p.m. also at the Assembly of God Church in Mansura and from 8 a.m. Friday until time of service.

Mr. Bordelon, 74 and a resident of Mansura passed away on Monday, September 17, 2018 in Oak Mont Estates assisted living. Born on January 22, 1944He served his country in the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hersey and Neddie (Laborde) Bordelon.

He is survived by many relatives and friends.