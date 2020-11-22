Ronald Coulon, 77, Moncla

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Entombment will be in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A rosary recitation will be held Sunday evening.

Mr. Coulon, age 77, a resident of Moncla, entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Ronald was the owner of Coulon’s Feed Mill for most of his adult life. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Sybil Ducote Coulon; and his son Tal Coulon.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Doris Bordelon Coulon; one daughter, Connie Ducote (Randy) of the Bay Hills; four grandchildren, Heather Ducote (Elvis), Chris Ducote (Heather), Donovan Ducote, Ryan Ducote (Dezi); six great grandchildren, Carlie, Alyssa, Reagan, Chandler, Maggy and Kylee Ducote.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Elvis Ducote, Matt Dauzat, Joshua Bordelon, Terry Bordelon, Caleb Bordelon, and Robbie Dauzat.