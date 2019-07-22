Ronald Durand, Sr, age 87, of Mansura

Funeral Mass for Ronald Paul Durand, Sr. of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Entombment will be held St. Paul’s Catholic Mausoleum. Ronald Durand, Sr, age 87, passed away on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at the Hessmer Nursing Home.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Alicia Durand Laborde (Paul), Ronnie Durand, Jr. (Sonya), Caroline “Tookie” Durand Escude’ (David), and Amelia Durand (Steven White); grandchildren, Rene Laborde Suire (Daniel), Adam Laborde (Melanie), Matthew Laborde, Kelly Michel (Heath), Averie Rachal (Clark), Ellen Durand, William Durand, Erik Durand, Christina Thornton, Theresa Robert (Jacques); great-grandchildren, Alex, Caroline, and Lillian Laborde, Evan and Aaron Michel, William and Hannah Thornton, Elise, Lucy, Landry, and Jacques Robert.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Gauthier Durand; son, Leon “T-Jacques” Durand, II; parents, Leon Jacques and Irma Scallan Durand; siblings, Josephine Ory, Zeline “Dee-Dee” Prevot, Julius Durand, William Durand, Bruno Durand, and Julie Descant.



Long time owner and operator of Durand's Food Store in Mansura. He opened the store in 1960, in 2009 the store was rebuilt in the same location due to hurricane Gustav. He retired from the store in 2015.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm to 10:00pm on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 and will resume on Thursday at 8:00am at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.



Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com. Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.